American media said that the American man who specializes in cyber-attacks, coded by “P4x”, launched consecutive attacks on the Internet service distributor.

These attacks are called “denial of service”, and they are done by flooding sites with an abundance of data and large fake visits, making users access to these sites inaccessible.

That process paralyzed a number of North Korean government-run websites, such as the government’s official portal, and made email traffic extremely slow.

The US attacker exploited a loophole in the reclusive communist country, where only trusted officials and academics are allowed to use the Internet, and the use of the Internet is limited in North Korea.