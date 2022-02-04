These attacks are called “denial of service”, and they are done by flooding sites with an abundance of data and large fake visits, making users access to these sites inaccessible.
P4x launched the attacks over the course of two weeks, to the point that it tricked North Korean watchers into believing the country was facing cyberattacks from a Western power.
It was believed that the cyberattack was carried out in response to a series of missile tests conducted by Pyongyang recently, which raised alarm in the region.
But cybersecurity experts have concluded that the cyber attack is not the work of the intelligence agencies of any of the world’s top players.
And “Wired” magazine, which specializes in technology, said that an American man who was wearing “pajamas” in his living room carried out the attack.
He added to the technology magazine that he was able to exploit vulnerabilities in old operating systems in North Korea, to launch his attacks from his home.
He revealed that he launched these attacks in response to his unsuccessful targeting by Pyongyang, saying that North Korean hackers tried to break into his network a year ago to gain access to his hacking technique.
