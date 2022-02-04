Home page world

From: Franziska Vystrcil

According to the latest calculations by the American weather service NOAA, spring will probably be even warmer than previously assumed. © Michael Schick

The weather in Germany is anything but wintry. The coming weeks give hope for an early start to spring. And it could get unusually warm.

Stuttgart – If the latest forecasts by the American weather service NOAA are correct, we can soon look forward to double-digit temperatures and lots of sunshine in Germany. There should be a real “hot spring”, reports Dominik Jung, qualified meteorologist weather.net.

knows the latest weather forecast for spring 2022.

According to the ensemble forecast, the precipitation signals in Germany will also become weaker and weaker in the coming weeks.