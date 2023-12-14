In the United States, Republicans are trying to weaken the position of the current president of the country, Joe Biden, but the American leader is not threatened with impeachment, says American political scientist Malek Dudakov. He told Izvestia about this on December 14.

As the expert explained, in order to impeach the US President, you need to get two-thirds of the votes in support of such a decision in the Senate. Dudakov drew attention to the fact that this has never been possible to do in the history of the United States. In his opinion, this will not be possible to do now, given that the Senate is controlled by Democrats who will never impeach their president.

“For Republicans, this is rather a political technology story. They are trying to weaken Biden’s position, again draw the attention of all of America to the corruption of the Biden family and connections with Ukrainian, Romanian oligarchs, criminal syndicates from Mexico, Chinese businessmen, and so on,” the political scientist said.

The Americanist noted that the Republicans are acting in such a way as to hit Biden’s ratings harder and make it easier for themselves to win the upcoming 2024 elections.

“The House of Representatives will conduct an investigation for several months, then they will roll out their articles of impeachment, they will vote for them, and the Senate will reject them. This will all end, but it will be such a blow, albeit a symbolic one, to Joe Biden’s position,” Dudakov said.

In addition, the Republicans have a motivation to take revenge on the Democrats for the two impeachments they tried to impeach former US President Donald Trump: the first attempt was at the beginning of 2020 and the second at the beginning of 2021, the expert added.

“Therefore, here the impeachment procedure itself turns into an element of political struggle with each other. But, of course, Joe Biden is not threatened with any real impeachment,” the political scientist concluded.

The day before, the House of Representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution that orders further investigation into the impeachment of the American leader. On the same day, Biden said that such an investigation was a “political stunt” by Republican representatives in Congress.

On September 12, former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy announced that the House Committee had launched an official investigation as part of the impeachment proceedings against the US President.