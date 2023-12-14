The US State Department has therefore called for concrete steps to curb the violence against Palestinians committed by settlers in the West Bank, the newspaper continued. The US fears that the violence in the West Bank could lead to a regional conflict.
Israel's right-wing extremist Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced shortly after Hamas' large-scale attack that he wanted to equip thousands of volunteers with assault rifles in the border area with the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank. At a fundraiser this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, Biden called the minister by name in a speech and said he and “the new people (…) don't want anything remotely close to a two-state solution.” They also wanted retaliation not only against Hamas, but “against all Palestinians,” Biden added, according to the newspaper.
