On January 3, Sarah Beam went to the Bridgeon Coliseum in Houston, where it is possible to undergo a test for corona detection without getting out of the car, according to “AFP”.

She explained to an official at the site that she came to subject her son to a new examination, after it was confirmed that he had contracted the disease caused by the Corona virus, during a previous examination, but she preferred to keep him in the trunk of the car for fear of transmitting the infection to her.

The employee at the site asked to see the boy, but his mother made it clear that she could not do any examination for him if he did not sit in the back seat of the car.

After being notified by the employee and using the surveillance cameras, the police arrested this teacher last Saturday on the grounds that she was suspected of endangering the life of a child.

The mother was only released the next day on bail of $1,500.

Former students of Sarah Beam have posted messages around her home to support and defend her.

One letter described the teacher as a “true hero,” while another described her as “an amazing teacher, a loving mother and an inspiring woman.”

One of the paper signs on the walls of her home read “We support you” and “The letter cannot be read from its title.”

The forty-year-old continued to teach at a Houston school until recently, but she is currently on “administrative leave”.

Judicial authorities have not indicated when they will be heard.