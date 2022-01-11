The performance of the Hyundai on the Italian market. The Korean carmaker registered 45,009 cars in 2021, growing by 0.7% compared to 2020 and 0.5% compared to 2019 and gaining a market share of 3.1%. By analyzing the overall growth from the point of view of sales, Hyundai Italy has achieved an increase of almost 35%, even in a market that has struggled for almost the whole year due to the shortage of semiconductors and the aftermath of the pandemic.

Two of the most popular SUVs of the Korean brand thought of driving Hyundai’s success in Italy, Kona And Tucson. In fact, the compact SUV recorded 14,789 units registered, more than double compared to the same period in 2020, while the C-segment Sport Utility collected 11,636 cars sold, with over 80% of electrified units. Kona’s revamped range, which includes one of the most complete electrified offerings on the market, recorded 8,000 deliveries. The i10, a car that revolutionized the city-car segment and the absolute star of the A segment thanks to 13,570 registrations, is also on the podium of the individual best-selling Hyundai models. The electrification strategy of the Korean carmaker is also reflected in the registration data, with 53% of the total Hyundai registrations represented by hybrid and electric cars, compared to 38% of the entire Italian market. Great success also for Ioniq 5, the new 100% electric crossover of the Korean brand that has obtained excellent feedback from critics and insiders: the innovative full electric model that was launched on the market last summer and represents the flagship of the range of vehicles Hyundai electric is currently in the running for the 2022 Car of The Year award.