Traveling is one of the greatest pleasures in life when it is not about work or obligations that we are forced to do. Vacations and days off are the ideal times to go to other places, being able to choose from the closest town to our home to the most exotic country.

Depending on the occasion and type of trip, the means of transportation What we use is key, to take more or less time, or even to feel more comfortable.

That is why the plane It is the most common choice when traveling long distances, since it allows us to considerably shorten the duration of the trip, in addition to being a reliable and safe means of transportation today.

Despite this, there are still many people who are afraid of flying, for whatever reason. In this way, many end up taking medication or not traveling at all for fear of getting on a plane and taking to the skies.









That is why the airplane pilot Perico Duranpopular on social networks, shares the knowledge that his profession brings him to try to provide peace of mind and answers to people’s fears of airplanes. In this case, we focus on a situation that we may have once perceived, and it is the moment in which a certain lack of power is noticed or even that the plane stops climbing after taking off.

Why do we notice that the plane loses power after taking off?

According to Durán, the explanation is as follows: “We take off with a lot of power in the engines, power that we do not need later and, to preserve the life of the engine and preserve it, what we do is, after a minute or so of flight, between 300 and 500 meters from the ground when we have gone far enough, we delay the powera rising power. Sufficient power to continue accelerating the plane, We also lower the nose and that mixture of those two movementsthis delay in power and lowering the nose may be what is believed to be the physical sensation that the plane has stopped climbing, the engines have stopped working or even starting to go down. But it is just a physical sensation and it is perfectly normal,” details the pilot.

Thus, Durán also indicates that this procedure is designed to guarantee an efficient flight and these movements do not mean that the plane is falling or that the engines have failed: «Knowing these details can help you reduce that feeling of restlessness»can be read in the text that accompanies the TikTok publication.

The comments

Despite these and other explanations, many users acknowledge that they are still afraid of flying, as shown by some of the comments from this post:

«I haven’t flown for 20 years and there is no way, just approaching the airport gives me an anxiety that I can’t handle, my fear is getting on the plane and panicking»

«You are giving me life with my little fear of flying. I have the problem that I feel the slightest change, and it is a continuous, “we fall”

«That feeling is what happened to me, and I also don’t know why, I get dizzy when it is going down and about to land, I don’t know whether to look at the window, ahead… it gives me a beautiful yellow, does anyone have any tricks?»

“My only fear is on the plane and that’s why I don’t get on… that no one guarantees that I’ll get there, because a plane accident is fatal… it’s the only fear and that’s why I don’t get on, I’m terrified,” to which the pilot responds: «There are hundreds of plane accidents that are not fatal. I have done the vast majority.