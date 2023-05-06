Saturday, May 6, 2023, 4:35 p.m.



| Updated 4:42 p.m.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire, which so far has burned 2,800 m² of pasture, which originated this Saturday in the surroundings of the Ermita de la Cruz, in Sangonera la Verde. Several calls alerted 112 to the fire. A multitude of troops moved to the place to try to put out the fire.

At around 3:20 p.m., the extinguishing technician declared the fire under control. Part of the mobilized operation stayed in the area to finish putting out the flames.