Saturday, May 6, 2023, 4:35 p.m.
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire, which so far has burned 2,800 m² of pasture, which originated this Saturday in the surroundings of the Ermita de la Cruz, in Sangonera la Verde. Several calls alerted 112 to the fire. A multitude of troops moved to the place to try to put out the fire.
At around 3:20 p.m., the extinguishing technician declared the fire under control. Part of the mobilized operation stayed in the area to finish putting out the flames.
#active #fire #Sangonera #Verde #devastates #square #meters
Leave a Reply