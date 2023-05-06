Back to reality for Franck Kessié. Once the men of weight in the FC Barcelona midfield, such as de Jong and Pedri, have recovered from their injuries, the Ivorian has returned to his eternal role throughout the first half of the season, that of substitute. It is a fact that the African performed well while he was required as part of the starting eleven, however, it is clear that Xavi has his key men on the field and the former Milan is far from being one of them.
For this reason, the player will have to think seriously about his future within Barcelona. Hernández has made it very clear to him that he does not fall into his stellar plans for the following year, if he wants to stay in the team, his decision will be respected, but he will do so under his role today, as a substitute . For this reason, the African could value his transfer, or they will have plenty of offers, and one of them would be from Tottenham.
The newspaper Sport informs that the London club has taken advantage of the negotiations for Lenglet to ask about the future of Franck and the culés have made their position very clear, the midfielder is for sale for the summer and they expect a minimum income of 25 million euros for his transfer. This figure will not be a problem for the Spurs, although the big obstacle will be convincing the footballer, because now, unlike winter, he will surely be more willing to listen to formal offers.
