The municipal authorities they have the bad strategy of starting with inspections of public facilities once an accident or tragedy has occurred.

Last Tuesday, a mother of a family residing in Mazatlán uploaded to her social networks images of an unfortunate event that sent her little son to the hospital, as it required a head injury to be sutured.

The child fell from the metal pole of a lamp which yielded to wear caused by salinity. They were in the Sister Cities park when the accident occurred.

After the complaint, the director of Civil Protection, Eloy Ruiz, argued that they will carry out a review of these facilities to avoid a repeat of the event.

The municipal official should deploy his staff to the different parks, since it is known that there are children’s games that no longer serve this purpose and have become a risk for minors. You don’t have to wait for a tragedy to happen to act.

We recommend you read: