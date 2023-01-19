Thursday, January 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Parliament | Parliament meets for question time – live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 19, 2023
in World Europe
0

The government is again on the brink of crisis.

Parliament will gather on Thursday for question time in a situation where the government is once again on the brink of crisis. HS will show the parliamentary question hour live at 4 p.m.

On Thursday, in the Social and Health Committee, MPs from the Center Party of the Government voted against the government’s translation proposal together with representatives of the opposition party Basic Finns.

Prime minister Sanna Marini According to (sd), this was not in accordance with the common rules of the board.

Read more: The next disengagement will bring down the government, Marin said in December – today the center fell out of line again

Read more: According to Marin, the center violated the government’s rules – Center: no disciplinary measures

#Parliament #Parliament #meets #question #time #live #broadcast #underway

See also  Ukraine-News: Russian nuclear submarine sighted in the Baltic Sea
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

From Maldini to Pioli, everyone is under scrutiny: fourth place will be the watershed for Milan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result