The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reported that an accident on the A-5 near Móstoles is generating traffic jams in the area, towards Madrid, and adding to the chaos of the initial day of the works that have forced to cut this artery with entrance to the capital.

Specifically, it was an accident at kilometer 18 of the highway towards Madrid that left “impassable“the right lane of the A-5 as it passes through Móstoles.

For this reason, the DGT has asked drivers “caution on this section and road“, given that the number of lanes has been reduced and due to the presence of firefighters and different personnel in the accident area.

