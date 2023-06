Monday, June 12, 2023, 7:48 p.m.



A large part of an uninhabited house collapsed this Monday afternoon in the old town of Cehegín. Fortunately, the collapse did not cause personal injury.

The section between La Unión street and Empedrado street, where the property is located, was cut off by the Local Police due to the risk of new landslides and due to the large amount of debris accumulated on the road.