There are just a few hours left before the start of the 1000 Miglia 2023, the historic regularity competition. On the occasion of the 41st edition, Alfa Romeo will also be among the protagonists, which will have 47 crews at the start, including 3 owned cars. Among the 400 vintage cars at the start from Brescia there will therefore be some jewels of the Biscione but in addition to the cars in the race there will also be the opportunity to admire the new Giulia Quadrifoglio 100° Anniversario, the new version of the high-performance sedan of the car manufacturer from Arese.

The new Giulia Quadrifoglio

The new version of the Italian sports car was unveiled just when the 100th anniversary of the prestigious brand linked to the Italian brand is being celebrated. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversary was conceived as a limited edition produced in just 100 units per model and distinctively characterized both in terms of mechanics and aesthetics. 2.9 V6 engine boosted to 520 HP and mechanical self-locking differential that optimizes torque transfer, increasing stability, agility and cornering speed. New celebratory badges designed by the Alfa Romeo Style Center and new gold-coloured brake calipers, grille and mirror caps in visible carbon. In the interior, the new gold-colored visible stitching and the commemorative badge on the dashboard embellish a sporty environment dominated by carbon, with a new 3D finish, while the steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.

The other Alfa Romeo jewels in the race

In addition to the new Giulia Quadrifoglio then, space for three precious examples of the Alfa Romeo collection that will leave from Brescia and then return there on 17 June. These are three models that would normally be on display at the Arese Museum: the 1900 Sport Spider and the 2000 Sportiva both from 1954 and the 1900 Super Sprint from 1956.

Three crews for the 1000 Miglia

The three jewels of the historic collection are driven by exceptional crews: the 1900 Sport Spider will be entrusted to the hands of Costantin Andone and Marius Pop, founder of the “Alfattitude” web community which brings together thousands of passionate Alfisti from all over the world, the 2000 Sportiva will give its best under the guidance of the all-German couple formed by Tom Wlaschiha, leading actor in “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things”, a great fan of Alfa Romeo, and by Ninacar Maria, a very famous automotive influencer on the web, while the 1900 Super Sprint will compete with the social face of the Italian fashion brand Velasca Lorenzo Quaglia and Giovanni Giuseppe Savini at the wheel, very popular on TikTok better known by the stage name @giogiusavini.