Saturday, August 26, 2023, 5:34 p.m.



Members of Plan Copla rescued an 84-year-old man on a beach in La Manga del Mar Menor this Saturday. After 1:30 p.m., 112 received a call from Civil Protection informing that they had removed the unconscious bather and, although he had not swallowed any water, the presence of health personnel was necessary.

A Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 immediately moved to the place, in the municipality of Cartagena, which treated and transferred the man to the Santa Lucía hospital.