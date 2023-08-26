Home page politics

Lucas Maier

Split

Crimea has been occupied by Russia since 2014. Ukraine’s counter-offensive achieves further successes. An expert calls for banned weapon to liberate Crimea.

Crimea – In the Ukraine war, the Offensive of the troops on behalf of Kiev further successes to record. In the southern region of Zaporizhia, Ukraine’s armed forces have been able to advance again and again in recent days.

On Friday (August 25), troops on two sectors of the front in Zaporizhia Oblast reportedly achieved “unspecified successes,” according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) writes. The armed forces are also said to have suffered immense losses in the Dnieper Delta, which is also in the Zaporizhia region.

Cluster munitions for Ukraine: Banned weapon could be used in attack on Crimea

According to information from the ISW probably also due to a lack of support, which is said to have further fueled the outrage against the Russian military command. But Ukrainian troops are also increasing the pressure on another front line.

A controversial type of weapon could lead to quick successes in the Ukraine war, as a former special adviser to the commander-in-chief of Kiev told the news portal Newsweek said. However, cluster munitions are internationally regarded as an extremely questionable weapon.

Crimea occupied by Russia: After the Maidan, Moscow occupied the island

The Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in spring 2014. Since then, the Black Sea island has been under the control of Russian and pro-Russian forces. After Vladimir Putin ordered the large-scale raid on neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, Kiev repeatedly emphasized that Crimea was part of Ukraine.

Crimea: Will Ukraine Use Outlaw Munitions to Drive Russia Out? (Archive image) © -/dpa

“The de-occupation of Crimea is without alternative not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not until April 2023 in a video address like this Handelsblatt writes. On the battlefield, too, the Ukrainian commander-in-chief is now putting his words into action.

Battle for Crimea: Losses for Russia on the Black Sea island – are cluster munitions now being used?

On Friday (August 25), Ukraine attacked occupied Crimea with 42 drones, according to Russian sources. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, however, all attacks were repelled. Russian military bloggers speak loudly ISW that it was the most massive attack in recent months.

During the week, Crimea was repeatedly the target of Ukrainian special operations. On Thursday (August 24), Ukraine’s National Day, the Defense Ministry released video of special forces allegedly raising a Ukrainian flag on the west coast of Crimea. The units are said to have inflicted losses on the Russian troops beforehand, according to the statement. It was the second special operation in Crimea this week.

Banned cluster munitions: Long-term consequences are serious for the civilian population. (Archive image) © imago stock&people/IMAGO-Images

In order to be able to liberate all of Crimea, the armed forces are currently planning a “two bridge attack”. Dan Ricea former US Army officer and special adviser to the Supreme Commander in Kiev Newsweek gave to understand. But what does that mean in concrete terms?

Ukraine almost eyes Crimea: Strategy in Ukraine war could dry up Putin’s troops

The Crimean Peninsula borders on the north with the Kherson Oblast on the Ukrainian mainland, the so-called Land Corridor. In the east, in the Kerch Strait, a bridge leads to western Russia.

The aim of the strategy is, on the one hand, to penetrate the land corridor and “cut through” it for the Russian armed forces. On the other hand, the Kerch Bridge is to be destroyed in order to break through the connection to Russia. This would then cut off the Russian troops from any supply, so rice. According to the military expert, in order to be able to effectively combat Russia in Crimea, an expanded arsenal of long-range cluster munitions would be needed.

Expert calls for heavy weapons in the Ukraine war: conquer Crimea with cluster munitions?

For such an effective strike, however, Ukraine would need so-called M26 and M39 missiles, which the country has been demanding for a long time. So far, the US has not delivered the missiles, which have a range of up to 160 kilometers, to Ukraine for fear of further escalation with Russia rice.

Cluster Munitions and the “Oslo Convention” The Convention Against Cluster Munitions has been in force under international law since 2010. In the paper, also known as the “Oslo Convention”, 123 states have agreed on a ban on “the use, development, manufacture, acquisition, stockpiling, retention and transfer of cluster munitions”. Neither Ukraine, Russia nor the US have signed the treaty to date. Source: Federal Foreign Office, international handicap

Cluster munitions are internationally regarded as a banned weapon of war. In the Ukraine war, however, the ammunition is already used by both Russia as well as used by Ukraine. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strongly criticizes the use of cluster munitions. The use of such ammunition would lead to a high number of avoidable civilian casualties, according to the assessment of the ICRC compared to the Deutschlandfunk.

The problem with cluster munitions is that a high proportion of the cluster munitions that do not detonate do not detonate. The live explosive devices often remain undetected in the area even after the military conflict. “As a result, cluster munitions endanger the civilian population in particular, not only during deployment, but long after a military conflict has ended,” das writes Foreign Office in addition.

Russia not armed in the Ukraine war: High-speed missiles cannot be repelled

The long range and efficiency of the missiles would play an important role for Ukraine. The M39 missiles, for example, could destroy the bridge to western Russia from afar, according to estimates by rice. Also, depots out of range of current ammunition could be destroyed. “This would effectively paralyze the land corridor,” said the expert.

Use of cluster munitions since the “Oslo Agreement” (2010)

Cambodia 2011 (by Thailand)

2011 (by Thailand) Libya 2011, 2015 and 2019

2011, 2015 and 2019 Syria 2012 to present

2012 to present Sudan 2012 and 2015

2012 and 2015 South Sudan 2014

2014 Ukraine 2014, 2015 and since February 2022 (mainly through Russia)

2014, 2015 and since February 2022 (mainly through Russia) Yemen 2015 to 2017 (through the Saudi Arabian Coalition)

2015 to 2017 (through the Saudi Arabian Coalition) Source: handicap international (as of July 2022)

Cutting off the Russian supply routes to Crimea could not only result in a partial military victory. It would also bring about a better position at the negotiating table, like rice to consider. It is also almost impossible for Russia to intercept the missiles, some of which fly at three times the speed of sound. However, it seems questionable whether Ukraine will get another arsenal of the banned ammunition. (Lucas Maier)