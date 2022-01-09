An 83-year-old woman died last Saturday night in the fire in her apartment, in an eight-story block in Malgrat de Mar (Barcelona), which forced the preventive evacuation of all residents of the building, although no other people were injured. The fire, whose origin is being investigated by the Mossos d’Esquadra, started at 8:51 p.m. and completely burned one of the floors of the fourth floor, where the victim lived, in a building located at number 2 Manuel de Falla street in Malgrat.

The firefighters, who sent 15 land crews to the scene, verified upon arrival at the building that the fire was fully active. A spokesman for the firefighters explained this Sunday that the victim possibly suffered from Diogenes syndrome and all that accumulated was a significant fuel load. “It was not a common combustion,” he explained.

The fire spread up the staircase and also through the patio of lights to one of the floors of the sixth floor, before which the firefighters preemptively evicted all the residents of the building, who were relocated to a hotel to spend the night.

On the damaged floor there was a significant overload of objects that endangered the structure of the building, for which members of the Operational Support Group (GROS) traveled to the place to help remove part of the contents of the property to lighten weight and be able to soak the hot spots.