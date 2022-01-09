Genoa – To win. For the Ligurian match against Spezia, Genoa has only one possible goal. Direct clash, with the penultimate Griffin minus 4 from the Eagles of the great ex, Thiago Motta, disqualified and at risk of exemption. Andriy Shevchenko on the eve he does not hide: we need to find the three points that Marassi did not arrive from 2-0 against the same Spezia last April.

