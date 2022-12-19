The National Police is investigating the circumstances of the death of an 8-year-old boy whose body was found early this morning in Ceuta. The minor had been missing since the afternoon of this Sunday, December 18, when he left home to play a soccer game with some friends.

The boy’s father reported him missing last morning. The man, who is 55 years old, of Spanish nationality and Moroccan origin, went to the National Police station to report that his son had not returned home. The family resides in the neighborhood of Loma Colmenar.

According to the man, on Sunday, around 7:30 p.m., he left home and his son came out behind him, telling him that he was going to play a soccer game with some friends in the same area where they live.

However, around ten o’clock at night, the man received a call from his eldest son, who asked him if his little brother had returned home yet. The parents said no and began to worry.

The father could not specify the exact moment of the disappearance, although he indicated that it would have occurred between 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and 1:00 a.m. on Monday, according to the sources consulted.

The complaint was disseminated among the police forces to begin the search, which ended at 8:40 this morning with the discovery of the lifeless body of the minor. At this time, the place is cordoned off by the National Police to carry out the visual inspection and the removal of the body. For now, it has not been revealed whether or not it shows signs of violence.

There will be expansion.