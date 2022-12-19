“Knowledge counts but common sense matters.” Lou Anne Johnson.

Recent events tell me that common sense is absent and has not had time to return. It is incredible what happens in the Republic, in the corridors of the palace, in the corners of the chambers it is not found. Scorned, ignored, he has ceased to insist on sanity. He punishes us in modernity. Those who think stop thinking with their substance, those who feel have confused the reasons to understand their nature and cling to a mirage.

At what point was the INE no longer useful? when it was that, deranged, the party that governs the country and more than twenty states turned out to be inadequate. His criticism of the election regulatory body whose main value is citizen participation is out of all proportion. Three decades have not served them to understand that the INE works and that apart, like any institution, it can be perfected. Common sense dies just by observing them.

He was in intensive care when, out of all criteria, this government canceled Seguro Popular and I believe INSABI, which later also and without explaining, threw him overboard from the erratic ship that is his government. Public policies are pure esotericism for those uninitiated in good government practices.

There are heights in everything, for example, women who call themselves left-wing and once considered themselves feminists, Olga Sánchez for giving an emblematic name for the wisdom that her person was thought to carry. I conclude that the lack of shame removes what is intelligent and nullifies what is wise. They have allowed the women of the left, perhaps because they did not fight, to run over our rights and punish the necessary incursion into the economic, social and now political spheres. They removed childcare centers, full-time schools, direct blows to women, there is no parity congress, they lie!

I heard Senator Imelda Castro express herself on the rostrum in support of the man president, she went all out against the INE and ruled that it is touched and retouched, oh holy mamacita! where are we going to stop? Well, even Eugenia León, who sings so well, has expelled common sense from her perception of public life and praises the institutional deformation in which the regime is determined.

There are no counterweights, I listen to Senator Damián Zepeda of the PAN talking with young people and disrupting the alliance. I see Dante Delgado calculating each step and believing that in 24 only the citizen movement can do it, how badly it will go for us as an opposition not to understand what force we are against, one that has already delayed the country for at least a decade and that seeks to be a judge and part in the next elections.

Democracy in the modern state is around two centuries old, with everything that you – without common sense – can point out negatively, it is the best way to establish governments. It has taken centuries of darkness and many enlightened ones to reach citizen governments. Democracy is worth your defense. There is no better option. We must take care of it for generations, for order, for legality.

We do not need much to understand, just common sense, yourselves my few readers, your families, how many controversies are not resolved only by applying common sense, we get entangled alone. It’s the same when you govern, if I don’t say it hurts, here he comes and there he goes, the man president of Sinaloa, perhaps he came to say how much the national lottery transferred to the dam project. That’s what they argued when raffling off the lots of Playa Espíritu in the south of the state. What is it going to reach them for, have they already told us? They definitely have no reason to exist. There is no common sense in his government, only control and he wants to control the INE to perpetuate himself.

Postscript. – These days are foundational in many ways, I remind you that the era took its name, that there is a before and after. Return the sight, the love, the hugs to the family and to the friends that form an extended family. Cheer up! Let’s dream of a better world. Is it fair. Merry Christmas.