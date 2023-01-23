Amy Gutierrez She was declared the winner of “La voz kids” in 2014 and her prize for having raised the long-awaited cup of the singing contest was a contract with Universal Music and a full scholarship to study a university degree, which was known several years later that she was wasted.

In an interview with the youtuber Chiquiwilo, the salsa artist explained the reason for her decision. “I didn’t use her because she had other dreams. I wanted to dedicate myself to something else and I knew that studying, obviously, was a responsibility. I was at a point in my life where I couldn’t stop. I had to keep making music and keep looking for opportunities,” explained the singer-songwriter.