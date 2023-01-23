Baiardo speaks again: “My prophecies are not. They are delicate things”

Messina Money he’s been in jail for a week now, but on reasons real of his capture the country is divided. There are those who believe in great operation of the Ros who framed him and who continues to to suspect. To this last category is added a famous voice. This was claimed last night on Onda on La 7 by the former attorney general of Palermo and today senator M5s Roberto Scarped: “Messina Money he is no longer Diabolik as we had baptized it, that is, a mafia boss extremely refined who managed to escape all investigation. He started to make a number of mistakes from amateur: use the mobile phone, chat. Why obviously he had decided to let himself be caughtScarpinato also cast heavy shadows on the police, arguing that without a law enforcement coverage no one would be able to remain a fugitive for 30 years. Again on La7 at “It’s not the arena”, he’s back to talking Salvatore Baiardothe man who last November revealed that Messina Denaro could decide to be arrested.

“Mine – says Baiardo to Giletti – they were not propheciesThese are delicate things. Reporters said there was a rumor about disease of Messina Denaro, but why then nobody wrote it? I cannot reveal the source, not on TV”. Baiardo, at the time a trusted person of a mafia boss, has ruled out that his source is the Graviano brothers: “There are other people“, he claimed. Even in front of Claudio Hammersguest in the studio, Baiardo tried to raise fuss, divert discussions about old stories of the era of Toto Riina and Bernardo Provenzano. “The Gravianos? They’re starting a new life. In ’92 they moved to the Lake Ortaif they wanted to continue to commit crimes they would have stayed in Sicily. How do they want to tell her this thing if they want to get away from a certain environment?. It’s not just the Gravianos. I speak for others, people in Palermo areanot through their mouths”.

