Just like in Rotterdam, Amsterdam is completely fed up with noisy cars.

It is nowadays a trend to mount a muffler under your car and then drive past the same terrace all the time. There are only two people who can explain this primal feeling: Midas Dekkers and all of you @wouter.

Actually, all those way too loud cars in the city center are a kind of mating dance. With pops and in the exhaust and DSG farts you want to let the opposite sex know that you are very fertile and/or your mother has not given you enough milk naturally. Think of it as a kind of compensatory urge.

Not only in Rotterdam

In Rotterdam it is a serious problem that they are going to tackle very hard. But they are also very fierce in our capital. It is forbidden to drive a hyper-efficient (and silent) Lupo 3L through the capital, but an A45 AMG or BMW M4 is allowed.

Also with super sports exhaust, removed mufflers and programming for even more farts. Motorcycles and mopeds are also a major source of annoyance. So much so that they will also take measures in Amsterdam against noisy cars and motorcycles and mopeds.

Amsterdam crack down on noisy cars

To counter this irritation and to protect health, they are going to tackle the problem in Amsterdam. Initially with a test with noise displays. they will do this at two locations: on Stadhouderskade and Molenaarsweg. If that goes well, noise displays will be put up where the nuisance is very great: at the Europaboulevard and Tussen Meer.

Eventually, these displays must make way for ‘noise speed cameras’. If you then pass by on your Gilera with Polini exhaust, Harley with Jekill & Hyde exhaust or RS7 with open pipe, you will automatically be fined for being such an anti-social person.

Through: Well-informed Circles.

