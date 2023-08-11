Flooding in northern China’s Hebei province has killed at least 29 people. Report that state media Friday based of information from authorities. The region, which borders the capital Beijing, has been in the grip of severe storms for weeks, caused by Typhoon Doksuri. The flooding — in some places the water is up to 2 meters high — is said to have affected nearly four million Chinese.

Heavy rains and severe flooding caused major damage in at least 110 of China’s nearly 1,355 districts, according to Chinese authorities. In state media, multiple figures of deaths from different Chinese areas are circulating. But it is possible that these have already been overtaken by reality, because the numbers are often days old. For example, at least 33 deaths were counted in Beijing and 14 deaths were reported in the northeastern province of Jilin. Four people were also reported to have died in Liaoning province.

Destroyed crops and collapsed houses

The natural disaster also causes major material damage. For example, China’s transport, power, communication and water supplies have been seriously affected. The state news agency Xinhua News Agency speaks of economic damage of at least 95.81 billion yen (converted about 14.7 billion euros), in the affected province of Hebei. The damage from the disaster may be much higher. The extreme rainfall and flooding also cause major losses in agriculture, an important sector for the Chinese economy. The Chinese authorities report at least 319,700 hectares of destroyed crops and 40,900 collapsed houses.

Chinese state media eagerly highlight the efforts of the government to provide relief and rescue operations. But according to the AFP news agency, Chinese citizens are facing a lack of communication in the flood warnings. Heavy precipitation is expected again this weekend as Tropical Storm Khanun approaches China from Japan. Meteorologists are particularly concerned about the mountainous regions in the southwest of the country, especially Sichuan province.