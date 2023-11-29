Jossmery Toledo was in the eye of the storm a few weeks ago, after she and Paolo Hurtado came out to tell intimate details of the clandestine relationship they had, while he was married to Rosa Fuentes. After that, it was not known if the former police officer was dating another heartthrob until some images were released in which she is seen with a FAP captain enjoying a vacation in Punta Sal. In this note, learn about the identity of apparent new suitor of the also model.

Who is the FAP captain with whom Jossmery Toledo was protected and how old is he?

A few hours ago, the ‘Instarándula’ portal published some images of Jossmery Toledo enjoying a brief vacation with a mysterious beau whose identity was known through the investigation carried out by ‘Magaly TV, la firma’.

Last Tuesday, November 28, the ‘Urraca’ program pointed out that this man is José Eduardo Díaz Tenorio34 years old, captain of the Peruvian Air Force (FAP), apparently would have been number one in his promotion and would be single.

According to the report, the young man and the former PNP agent were staying in one of the Bungalows that the FAP has in Punta Sal.

Did Jossmery Toledo spend the night at Jefferson Farfán’s apartment?

Some days ago, Jossmery Toledo He was in the middle of controversy after ‘Amor y fuego’ showed some images in which he is seen entering and spending the night in an apartment. According to the program’s investigation, the address she entered would be the same one where Jefferson Farfan he would have been with Olenka Mejía.

In addition, it was learned from the program ‘Amor y fuego’ that the van where the former police officer arrived at the ‘depa’ would belong to Luis ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe, uncle of ‘Foquita’.