In southern Italy, a regional train hit a truck on a railway crossing. The vehicle was probably stuck. © Railway Association in Calabria

A tragic accident occurred in Italy. A driver got stuck on a railroad crossing. A regional train hit him.

Cosenza – There are terrible images that reach us from southern Italy. A truck collided with a regional train in the province of Cosenza. There were two deaths.

According to the regional railway company Associazione Ferrovie in Calabria, the accident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. According to the railway company, regional train 5677, which connects Sibari and Catanzaro Lido, collided with a truck that was stopped on a “functioning level crossing on the tracks”. The conductor of the train and the driver of the truck died in the accident.

“Flame inferno” in Italy: Train hits vehicle on level crossing

One rescuer described the scenes after the impact as an “inferno engulfed in flames” opposite the Italian one Rai.

According to a report from the Italian press, the 24-year-old truck driver probably got stuck on the railway crossing. According to data from RFI and Trenitalia The barrier at the railway crossing was properly closed. The regional train then hit the vehicle. The train was traveling at almost 130 km/h at this point and apparently hit the truck at full speed. This then caught fire.

Train accident in Italy: train passengers can save themselves

There were almost ten passengers on the regional train at the time of the accident. Although some of them were slightly injured, they were able to quickly escape from the train and reach safety.

According to Italian media reports, residents and passers-by in the area heard a violent bang. As they got closer, they saw tongues of fire engulfing the vehicle. Photos show that the truck was completely destroyed. The train was also massively damaged.

The Calabria Railway Association wrote via Facebook: “On this evening of great pain in the hearts of all Calabrian railway lovers, our only thoughts are with the families of the victims and with the great railway family: there are really no other words.”

