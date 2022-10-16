Acronym classifies PT vote as “incoherent and regrettable”; businessman claims to have exercised constitutional right

João Amoêdo responded to the Partido Novo note in which the acronym classifies as “incoherent and regrettable” your declaration of vote in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of the elections. In publication in twitter made on Saturday (15.Oct.2022), Amoêdo talks about freedom of expression.

“I regret that the party uses official means to attack the freedom of expression and politics of an affiliate. When answering the question about my vote in the second round, I only exercised a right that is conferred on me by our Constitution”, wrote Amoêdo.

“This right not only dialogues with one of the pillars of NOVO –freedom of expression– but also finds support in its Statute, in the current Party Directive and in a recent note that textually reaffirmed the freedom of its members to vote according to their convictions.”

When declaring his vote for PT, Amoêdo said he expected criticism within the Novo. However, the businessman stated that freedom of expression is one of the principles of the acronym.

The founder of Novo said that Bolsonaro confirmed to be a “bad manager”, in addition to being a “autocratic ruler” and place itself above institutions.

Soon after Amoêdo said he would vote for Lula in the 2nd round, Novo published a note on his profile on twitter. He said that the businessman’s statement does not represent the legend.

“The declaration of vote by João Amoêdo for Lula, who has always supported and financed dictators and played a leading role in the biggest corruption scandals in history, is absolutely incoherent and regrettable.”, declared the New.