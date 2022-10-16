Saudi Arabia wants to double its presence in Formula 1. The kingdom of the Middle East is no longer enough Jeddah: taking advantage of the works on the new route in Qiddiyaa double appointment in the calendar is being considered, as happened this year in the United States with Miami and Austin.

To reveal the intention of Saudi Arabia was the sport minister of the kingdom, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal: “If we were given the opportunity, we would certainly not say no. We see the benefits of these events for our kingdom, which is why we invest so much. We could certainly already host two races, but I think that’s something we need to discuss with F1. We would very much like to have two races in one season, that’s for sure, also because it has already happened in the past: I am thinking of the Nürburgring and Hockenheim. It could be an option for us too. As for Qiddiya, it is a huge project that we hope to be able to finish in time: the plant should be finished within the manufacturer’s expectations. If so, the idea is to transfer the grand prix to the new facility“.

The Qiddiya track will also be used by MotoGP when the memorandum of understanding signed in September will be transformed into facts and actual presence on the calendar. It should be completed in 2026: until then the only Saudi Arabian GP will be held in Jeddah, a race that caused discussion both for the dangerousness of the track and because in 2022 the pilots ran a short distance from some missiles that hit an oil depot of Saudi Aramco.