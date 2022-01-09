In the Amur region, two cars collided, as a result of which three people died, two were injured. This was reported on January 9 by the regional head office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

It is specified that the accident occurred in the Svobodnensky region on the 45th km of the Svobodny – Blagoveshchensk highway.

“The driver, driving a foreign-made car, lost control, drove into the lane for oncoming traffic and made a collision with another car. Employees of the fire and rescue unit and rescuers of the Amur Center of Civil Protection and Fire Safety (Civil Protection and Fire Safety – Ed.) Went to the scene of the accident, ”the message says.

The regional traffic police department clarifies that Toyota Celica and Mitsubishi Chariot cars collided.

“As a result of an accident, the driver born in 2002 and passengers born in 2003 and 2004 from the Toyota Celica car died from their injuries,” the traffic police said.

The driver of the second car born in 1969 and his passenger born in 1972 were taken to a medical facility.

Earlier that day, it became known that since the beginning of 2022, the number of accidents in Russia has increased due to worsening weather conditions. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, in January alone, about 2 thousand accidents occurred in the country, in which more than 230 people died.

It is noted that in winter, traffic on the roads is often accompanied by snowfall and blizzards. Also, the grip of the tires with the road surface is deteriorating due to ice on the roads, which can pose a threat to sudden maneuvers and lead to an accident.