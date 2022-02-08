Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received at the Ruler’s Court yesterday, Heidi Venamore, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the country that greeted His Highness. His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Australian ambassador, wishing her a pleasant stay, success and payment in the performance of her work duties in the UAE, which contributes to the consolidation of the existing relations between the two friendly countries and the strengthening of joint cooperation in various fields. During the meeting, they exchanged talks about the strong relationship between the UAE and Australia in many fields.

The Australian ambassador expressed her happiness at meeting His Highness, the Crown Prince of Ajman, praising the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and her country, and the comprehensive cultural renaissance witnessed by the UAE in general and Ajman in particular in all fields. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Citizens Affairs Office, Youssef Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of Protocols and Hospitality, and a number of senior officials.