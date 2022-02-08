Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Nicoletta Teodorvici, Consul General of the Republic of Romania in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who presented his greetings to His Highness.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed the Consul and exchanged conversations with her on strengthening cooperation relations between the two friendly countries at various levels. His Highness praised the friendly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Romania, which would achieve further progress and prosperity for the two peoples. For her part, Nicoletta Teodorvici expressed her deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and good reception, praising the depth of the bilateral relations that bind the two countries.