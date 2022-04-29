Mexico City.- The national leader of the PRI, Alexander Morenoanticipated that the electoral reform presented by AMLO this April 28, it will be rejected by the party’s legislators in the Chamber of Deputies.

In turn, “Alito” Moreno indicated that all the deputies of the “Va por México” coalition, which includes the PAN and PRD, will vote against the reform of Andrés Manuel López Obradoras happened in previous weeks with the electrical reform.

Received yesterday by Chamber of Deputiesthe PRI leader announced that due to the way it is drafted, the constitutional reform will not obtain the votes to reach the qualified majority for its approval.

Read more: Former ISSSTE officials are prosecuted for alleged fraud of 830 million pesos

He accused that it is a campaign issue by Morena.

“The electoral reform initiative of the Government of Morena It is an attempt to weaken democracy in Mexico, so, in the terms in which it has been proposed, it will not obtain the votes of the tricolor legislators or the Va por México coalition,” Moreno Cárdenas said.

The initiative proposes to disappear INEelect new councilors and electoral magistrates through the citizens’ vote, reduce the number of deputies and senators, and eliminate public financing for political parties when there are no political campaigns, among other measures.

In his opinion, the reform does not contribute anything to the strengthening of democracy, on the contrary, he affirmed, it represents an enormous danger of the democratic regime disappearing.

“That’s why it’s doomed to fail.”

He explained that the Government and Morena intend to have a distraction from the national problems that concern Mexican families, such as the increase in the cost of the basic basket, insecurity and the health crisis due to the lack of medicines.

Therefore, the national leader of the PRI ruled out the possibility of going to an extraordinary period in Congress to discuss this issue.

He explained that as happens with other initiatives, after it is received, it should be discussed and analyzed in the following period of sessions.

“Let’s not get distracted from the issues that concern people,” he said.

He affirmed that the presidential initiative does not promote the strength and autonomy of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to continue guaranteeing clean, transparent and equitable elections, nor does it address social concerns.

Moreno Cárdenas expressed the support and backing of the PRI and the Va por México coalition for the INE advisers and magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal, who with the electoral reform would have to leave their positions before the time for which they were appointed.

“We have to recognize that over many years, many Mexicans have consolidated the INE as a first-level authority, impartial, efficient, effective, and also our Electoral Tribunal,” he said.

“We do not see anything positive in it. We see one more electoral banner, wanting to build a narrative, because, apart from this, this reform initiative threatens the party system, against representation in the Legislative Power, and does not encourage real participation at all, commitment of the citizens. It is wanting to give more power to power, from power,” he said.

He pointed out that in PRI They are committed to strengthening the electoral authorities and ensuring that public servants do not intervene.

He added that the tricolor will present a vanguard electoral reform proposal in a timely manner, as will the PAN and the PRDwith which it integrates the legislative alliance.

In a press release, he pointed out that from the government there is a campaign of hate and those who think differently are brutally attacked, in a way that has not been had in the last 40 years.

Read more: Chumel Torres exhibits Claudia Sheinbaum running to get a photo with AMLO

“They are not going to intimidate us, nor are they going to bend us, because the people of Mexico have already opened their eyes. They know that this government is being a repressive, authoritarian government, that does not respect constructive criticism by this country and we are going to denounce, because We cannot remain silent,” said the national leader of the PRI, who was investigated by the Campeche Prosecutor’s Office for the purchase of various properties.