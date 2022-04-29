Lakot OAJ rejects private education reconciliation proposal, considers fate of family leave to be the most difficult issue

The employers’ association (Sivista), which represents the employer, and other organizations representing the employees, the Confederation of Public and Welfare Industries (JHL) and Jyty, would have accepted the settlement proposal.

Mediator Jukka Ahtela gave a conciliation motion in a private employment dispute on Friday. The Office of the National Mediator reported on the matter on Friday.

The teachers’ trade union (OAJ) has rejected the settlement proposal, the organization informs. The rejection means that the strike will start next Tuesday at fifteen private schools in Helsinki and two private schools in Tampere.

“In the opinion of the OAJ, the conciliation proposal was not sufficient, although it was slightly improved compared to the conciliator’s previous proposal,” says OAJ’s Chief Negotiator. Petri Lindroos in the bulletin.

“One of the most difficult issues concerns the application of family leave, which will take effect in August, as part of the working conditions of private schools and colleges. The proposed solution was not satisfactory for the teaching staff. ”

Meanwhile, the private school strike will begin next week a large-scale strike in the municipal sector.

“The settlement proposal did not meet Sivista’s goals, but we would have accepted it as a bitter response. We are really disappointed with OAJ’s inability to make any compromises, ”says Sivista’s Director of Labor Hanne Salonen in the bulletin.

According to the parties, the proposed settlement would have increased the number of paid family leave for employees. Sivista would have required a “cost-effective change in the text” as a counterbalance, but according to the OAJ, the “price of the change is ill-suited to any deterioration in the conditions of employment”.

Private schools The strike was originally scheduled to begin as early as April, but the labor minister Tuula Haatainen (sd) postponed the strikes by two weeks on the conciliator’s proposal.

According to Sivista, a total of about 24,000 employees work under the private education collective agreement.

The collective agreement covers polytechnics, vocational schools, educational and liberal arts institutions, sports colleges and basic art education.