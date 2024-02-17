In an assembly with the people of Michoacán, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reaffirmed that the Fourth Transformation of the country will continuestating that his government is laying the foundation for progress and social justice.

At the Army of the Revolution Sports Center in Morelia, the president assured on Friday afternoon that his administration's strategy, focused on combating corruption and prioritizing the well-being of the people, will continue.

He highlighted that this movement of change has been fundamental to promote the development of Mexico and guarantee a better future for all citizens.

“I come to tell you that the transformation will continue. I will follow the same strategy in the time I have left; We are going to continue fighting corruption because that was what prevented the development of our people and our beloved Mexico. (…) This movement will continue, the transformation will continue and there is no going back, that's why I'm happy,” he said.

López Obrador expressed his confidence that whoever succeeds him in office, within the same movement that he leads, will maintain the same commitment and the same ideas that have characterized his government.

“That's why I'm happy. I already have seven months and days left, but I'm absolutely sure. I can't say more things because they can sanction me or brush me off, but I do tell you that whoever is going to replace me has the same thinking, the same ideas, and that is why I am going to retire peacefully. I am going to retire because I am also a Maderista, they are in favor of effective suffrage, not re-election,” he noted.

During the assembly, the president supervised the Wellbeing Programs implemented in Michoacán, highlighting the achievements achieved:

More than 9 thousand basic education schools have benefited from the School is Ours program.

Nearly 500,000 older adults receive a pension.

A universal pension is guaranteed for people with disabilities.

Working mothers access resources to care for their children.

Fishermen and rural producers continue to receive support, including guaranteed prices for their products.

The construction of homes and the operation of the Sembrando Vida program in the entity have been maintained.

Free fertilizers are provided to rural producers, with an increase in delivery planned for this year.

Banco del Bienestar has 54 branches in the state.

The work of the Coordinating Body of Universities for Well-being Benito Juárez in Michoacán was highlighted.

The President also highlighted the progress in the field, indicating that last year more than 80 thousand producers benefited from the Production for Wellbeing program, and this year it is expected to reach nearly 800 thousand beneficiaries.

In economic matters, López Obrador pointed out that Mexico has full employment and has managed to increase salaries like never before in the last five years. He recognized the contribution of Mexican migrants in the United States, whose remittances represent an important source of income for the country.

Finally, the president reiterated his commitment to working to guarantee the well-being, peace and tranquility of all Mexican families, fighting against poverty and inequality.