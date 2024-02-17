The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and sometimes cloudy in the north, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, and the winds will be moderate to brisk and strong at times, especially at sea, and will cause dust and dust, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility..
The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the winds will be northwesterly, 20 to 30, reaching 55 km/h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to very turbulent, and the first tide will occur at 07:37 and the first low tide will occur at 14:58, and in the sea Amman: The waves will be moderate, becoming turbulent in the afternoon. The first tide will occur at 19:08, the second tide will occur at 04:32, the first low tide will occur at 11:23, and the second low tide will occur at 00:00..
The following is a statement of the maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels expected tomorrow..
City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity
Abu Dhabi 26 17 75 45
Dubai 25 18 75 45
Sharjah 26 18 80 45
Ajman 25 19 80 45
Umm Al Quwain 25 18 80 40
Ras Al Khaimah 26 18 80 45
Fujairah 29 19 80 35
Al Ain 26 16 85 40
Liwa 27 17 75 35
Ruwais 24 17 65 40
Goods 25 17 70 45
Dalma 22 19 65 50
Greater / Lesser Tunb 22 22 65 50
Abu Musa 21 21 65 50
