Death of Navalny | “As if there was an empty spot inside me” – Finnish-Russians remembered Navalny at Kansalaistor

Shock but no surprise. Sadness and hopelessness. This is how Finno-Russians describe their feelings about the opposition leader To Alexei Navalny of death.

“It's like there's an empty spot inside me,” he says Natalia Kireeva.

Next to the one to light a candle Ksenia Komarova the feeling is described by both hope and hopelessness at the same time.

“I feel hopeless because I feel like we lost him as a leader, but at the same time hope arises when I see how many people he has touched,” says Komarova.

Couple of hundreds people gathered on Saturday afternoon at Kansalaistor in Helsinki to remember Navalny.

The event was originally supposed to be the opening of a photo exhibition about Russian opposition prisoners. The exhibition organized in different cities around the world tells the story of 16 political prisoners sitting in Russian prisons. One of them was Navalnyi.

With Navalny's death, the exhibition became even more topical and the opening became a Navalny memorial event.

According to Pekka Haavisto, who spoke at the event, Navalny's death raises dark thoughts about the future of Russia.

“The opening of this exhibition turned out to be a tragic day, because one of these prisoners has now died,” said the MP who spoke at the event Pekka Haavisto (green).

According to Haavisto, Navalny's death understandably arouses feelings of hopelessness in many people regarding the future of Russia.

“Democratic Russia and respect for human rights seem to be further and further away, and the space for the Russian opposition is getting narrower and narrower. It reinforces the way of thinking that right now there is very little hope in Russia.”

According to Haavisto, Navalny's death also affects relations between Russia and the West. The EU countries are currently preparing the 13th sanctions package against Russia as a result of the war of aggression. Haavisto believes that Navalny's death will be taken into account in this context as well.

According to Haavisto, Finland could also support the Russian opposition, for example by offering humanitarian asylums to representatives of the opposition.

“It should be seen that they are there in genuine danger of their lives. For example, the free press now largely operates from Latvia.”

Even the member of parliament who spoke at the event Kimmo Kiljunen (sd) directly blamed the Russian president for the situation Vladimir Putin.

“He dreamed of being Vladimir the Great, but he became Vladimir the Cruel. He has blood on his hands,” Kiljunen said.

Russian local politician Svetlana Utkina was one of the organizers of the exhibition. The exhibition is on display at Kansalaistor until February 22.

One one of the organizers of the event was one representing the Russian opposition Svetlana Utkina. Utkina works as a councilor in St. Petersburg's municipal council. Utkina pleaded that the Russians would not be discouraged and would continue in Navalny's footsteps.

Utkina had three wishes for Finland and Finns. According to him, Finland should offer humanitarian protection to representatives of the Russian opposition.

Secondly, according to him, Finland should even more actively target sanctions against businessmen who supported Putin and who still have holdings in Finland.

Thirdly, he hoped that a park in Helsinki next to the Russian embassy would be named Navalnyinpuisto.

in Finland currently living Stefania Kazanina wanted to come to remember Navalny at Kansalaistor, because he says he admired him.

“I first heard about him when I was fifteen. He was like a guiding star for me. I am from Siberia. Without him, it was difficult to get information about any other options for our country,” says Kazanina.

Stefaniia Kazanina (left) laid flowers in front of Navalny's picture.

Kazanina now says that after Navalny's death, she feels powerless about Russia's future.

“I can not say. It's hard to see any good change, at least in the near future,” he says.

Natalia Kireeva hopes that the Russians will not be paralyzed now.

“I hope Navalny's death was not in vain,” he says.