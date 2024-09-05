During his morning press conference this Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rejected the possibility of break diplomatic relations with the United States After expressing his concern about the reform of the judiciary promoted by the Morena party and recently approved by the deputies.

The president assured that the breakdown of relations between Mexico and the northern country “It would be a case for them and for us.”

“There have been virtually no differences with President Biden until now, when he recklessly expressed his opinion on a matter that only concerns Mexicans,” he said from the National Palace.

President López Obrador referred to the comments made by the U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazarwho spoke about the Mexico-US relationship and possible damage to it.

Although the diplomat said that reforms to the Court are necessary in order to strengthen it, “if they are not done properly, they can cause a lot of damage to the relationship.”

He also said that “There is a lot of concern” about judicial reform but denied that this is taking away Mexico’s sovereignty.

It should be noted that yesterday Wednesday, September 4, the Chamber of Deputies approvedin particular and in general, the reform to the Judicial Branch proposed by AMLO, passing the bill to the Senate where it will be discussed next week.

“This is very good news, very good news. Is it going to the Senate now? 357 against 130. How many were needed? Very well,” said the president at his morning press conference yesterday.

