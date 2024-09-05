France and Italy will face each other in the first round of Group B of the UEFA Nations League. This match promises to be one of the most entertaining of the first phase of the European competition. The team managed by Didier Deschamps will be the clear favourites against an Italy that has piled up failures.
Here’s what you need to know about France vs Italy: how and where to watch, time, date, probable lineups, predictions and news about the national teams.
City: Paris, France
Stadium: Parc de Princes
Date: September 6th
Schedule: 20:45 hrs in Spain, 15:45 hrs in Argentina, 12:45 hrs in Mexico
In Spain, the match can be seen on UEFA TV.
In Mexico, this match will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports.
The rest of Latin America will be able to watch the match on ESPN and Disney+Premium screens.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Spain
|
2-1 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Portugal
|
0 (3) – 0 (5)
|
Euro 2024
|
Belgium
|
1-0 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Poland
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024
|
Netherlands
|
0-0
|
Euro 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Swiss
|
2-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Croatia
|
1-1
|
Euro 2024
|
Spain
|
1-0 D
|
Euro 2024
|
Albania
|
2-1 V
|
Euro 2024
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
1-0
|
Friendly
There is a lot of history between these two teams. According to UEFA statistics, France and Italy have met on a total of 39 occasions. In this journey, Les Bleus have recorded 11 wins, nine draws and 19 defeats against the Azzurri.
For this match, Deschamps called up the usual suspects and gave few surprises. Among them was the call-up of Michael Olise, a 22-year-old winger who was on the coach’s radar despite not having been called up for Euro 2024.
Roma midfielder Manu Koné is another new addition.
After another failure at Euro 2024, Italy is looking to strengthen its squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The new addition to this squad is the call-up of Newcastle United player Sandro Tonali, who was suspended for ten months after being involved in illegal betting.
Nicolo Barella, on the other hand, is not part of this list because he will use this FIFA date to undergo surgery.
France: M. Maignan, J. Koundé, D. Upamecano, W. Saliba, T. Hernández, N. Kanté, A. Tchouaméni, M. Koné, O. Dembelé, R. Kolo Muani, K. Mbappé.
Italy: G. Donnarumma, G. Di Lorenzo, R. Calafiori, A. Bastoni, D. Udogie, L. Pellegrini, N. Fagioli, S. Tonali, M. Kean, G. Raspadori, M. Retegui.
France were not dominant at Euro 2024, but they managed to get to the semi-finals at half-hearted speed. Les Bleus are one of the most powerful teams around at the moment and will be clear favourites to take all three points.
Italy, meanwhile, is still in a rebuilding phase. Luciano Spalletti’s goal is not to win this year’s Nations League title, but to strengthen his squad in order to achieve a better result in the World Cup qualifiers.
France 2-1 Italy
