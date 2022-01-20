President López Obrador ratified in his morning conference that former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel remains firm for the embassy in Spain and that he hopes that in the next six days the approval of the Spanish Government will be given. Since last week we pointed out in this space that the answer should arrive.

In textual words, AMLO expressed: “It is going well, it is a process, it takes time, but there has been no notification from the Government of Spain that they do not accept Quirino Ordaz as ambassador, I think that in a few more days he will give the approval. There is no reason why it should not be accepted.”

Clearer than water, the orchestra remains firm, as we said last Tuesday, although diplomatic appointments such as Claudia Pavlovich as consul of Barcelona arrived, Quirino Ordaz could not yet be ruled out for the embassy in Spain. He is still firm and the last out has not yet fallen.

Although President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed yesterday that relations between Mexico and Spain are fine, the reality seems to be different, they have not liked the statements and some occurrences of the Executive, such as the controversial letter of forgiveness for the conquest. Surely that has stopped in favor, they are making her tired.

By the way, Spanish friends and colleagues have told me that they already take it as a joke and do not miss an opportunity to apologize to the Mexicans for the conquest, of course in a mocking and joking tone. Without a doubt, this is a sign that the Government of Mexico is not doing well in its diplomatic relations.

At the bottom of the pardon letter, there should also be a message and milestones for investments by Spanish companies in Mexico. Hopefully the page will be turned on this issue and attention will be paid to the real problems, surely for this reason the proposal of Quirino Ordaz with whom a new stage would be opened and he would seek to improve the relationship.

It must be recognized that Quirino Ordaz Coppel knows Spain well, knows how to negotiate and has demonstrated it in the tourism sector, has managed to attract investment to Mazatlan and connectivity with flights. In fact, the former governor of Sinaloa was already at the Embassy of Spain where he held promotional meetings for the Mazatlan tourist flea market in his time and later had meetings with investors and promoted destinations of the entity.

Last year Quirino Ordaz Coppel headed the International Tourism Fair on behalf of the Mexican Government, and he was also always very close to the secretary of the industry, Miguel Torruco. Add to all this that he has the trust and closeness of President López Obrador, as confirmed by 16 presidential visits during his tenure as governor of Sinaloa, becoming the favorite state. So be very careful.

Outstanding. Due to the wave of infections, the State Government decided to cancel the Culiacán Marathon, in recent days more than a thousand new cases of covid-19 have been registered, which surely inclined the Health authorities to make the decision.

Without a doubt, it is difficult to make the decision to cancel such an important international event, but it could be seen coming due to the point at which the fourth wave of covid-19 is in Culiacán and the rest of the state. Let us remember that there are hundreds of participants, it is difficult to keep a healthy distance in this type of event, in addition to the fact that there are participants from other countries.

In a few more weeks, the situation of the pandemic will be evaluated and the decision will be made whether to continue or cancel the Mazatlán Carnival, there will surely be more jerks with the municipal president Luis Guillermo Benítez. In the end, health must come first.

political memory. “The greater the difficulty, the greater the glory”: Cicero.