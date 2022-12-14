President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent to the Chamber of Deputies a proposal to replace the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

Instead he proposes a new body, called National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technologies.

The proposal eliminates the vote for representatives of the National Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Education (ANUIES)of two working researchers, from the National System of Researchers, and two representatives of the business sector, proposed by the general director.

Only representatives of the secretaries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Welfare, Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, Culture, Economy, Public Education, Energy, Finance and Public Credit, National Defense, Marine, Environment and Natural Resources, Foreign Relations and Health remain. .

“To the sessions of the Governing Board public servants, academics, humanists, scientists, technology, innovators and, in general, anyone who, due to their knowledge and experience, could contribute to the deliberation of the issues may be invited with voice, but without vote. of competence of the Governing Board”, indicates an initiative referred to commissions.

It is also considered a reformulation in the organization of the

study centerswhich will now be called Public Centers.

The General Law on Humanities, Sciences, Technologies and Innovation is issued, and the Federal Laws on Parastatal and Planning Entities.





With the proposal, the Science and Technology Law and the Organic Law of the National Science and Technology Council are repealed.

The initiative points out that the new National Council of Humanities, Sciences and Technology It will continue to be a decentralized public body, not sectorized, with legal personality and its own assets, with technical and management autonomy, which will act as an advisory entity to the federal Executive.

will specialize in articulate the public policies of the State in the humanities, sciences, technology and innovation.

It will be the coordinating entity of these sectors.

“Under the current administration, the conacyt it has reoriented the public policy of humanities, sciences, technologies and innovation to overcome the ballast of the neoliberal period and turn the national capacities in the matter in favor of the people of Mexico.

“However, this new policy committed to the approach of science as a human right means consolidating the corresponding function of the State, the main objective of this initiative,” explains the Executive’s proposal.