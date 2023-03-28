Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) met with Pedro Castillo’s lawyerformer president of Peru, who gave him a letter written by the former president from prison.

This Monday, March 27, AMLO received at the National Palace Guido Croxattowho gave him the letter that Pedro Castillo wrote to him in his own handwriting to thank him for the support that the Mexican government has given him after his dismissal and arrest, as well as the political asylum granted to his family.

“I met with Guido Croxatto, a lawyer for Pedro Castillo, the president who was illegally removed and he is unjustly in prison suffering from the classism and racism that sadly prevails in Peru. He sent me a letter that I share with you,” AMLO wrote when sharing a photo of the meeting on her social networks.

“From this cell in which I can resist with longing for the speedy freedom of my people, I greet you with all the strength and hope to thank you to you and to all the Mexican people for the Support for the just struggles of Peru and the support provided to my family,” Castillo wrote at the beginning of his letter.

In the letter, the former president of Peru referred to López Obrador as his “brother” and asks him to coordinate actions to support his country, clarifying that the main thing is not his freedom, but that of his people, referring to the dozens of deaths left by the protests against the Boluarte government.

“my freedom is secondary and the freedom that must be supported, dear president, is that of our people. There are repressed and dozens of dead compatriots with bullets, their mothers mourn them without listening, there is no justice,” the text reads.

“They besiege the university, They harass my family and I feel that I have less and less rightsI’m not the only one,” adds the former Peruvian president.

Just on March 24, López Obrador announced that he had agreed to meet with Pedro Castillo’s lawyer, after the rapprochement that Croxatto had with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who has also given his support to the former president.

“We are going to receive it, we just agree,” AMLO announced in the National Palace, without providing details about the date and time of the meeting.

The president of Mexico took advantage of the moment to reiterate his support for Castillo, pointing out that what the opposition did to him by deposing and arresting him was an injustice.

“Democracy was violated because President Castillo was elected by the people of Peru and he was dismissed with tricks or legal maneuvers. He was dismissed by slogan of the powerful of Peru and abroad,” he accused.

It should be remembered that AMLO has criticized the government of Dina Boluarte on several occasions, which he even labeled as “spurious”, which has led to a break in the diplomatic relationship between Mexico and Peru.