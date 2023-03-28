Gianni Mina is one of the most important figures in Italian journalism and among his works there are memorable interviews, in many cases real scoops, with some of the most important personalities of the last century. He was a journalist who worked across multiple media, from TV to newspapers, and in multiple sectors, from sport to politics, both Italian and foreign, without neglecting the world of art and culture. So let’s do a brief overview of some of Gianni Minà’s greatest encounters and great friendships, also because an encyclopedia would probably be needed to tell them all.