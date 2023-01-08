The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that the Mayan Train is a work that respects the environment and the archaeological heritage of the southwestern region of the country “truly, not in a demagogic way”, and stressed that the cave system known as Jaguar’s Claw will be preserved with a bridge cable-stayed of 290 meters.

Through social networks, the Chief Executive published a video in which he highlighted that the mayan train it is an infrastructure “respectful of the environment; care for and protect the archaeological zones of the southeast” and added that the “cable-stayed bridge project of the Tulum-Cancun section is a sample of this Mexican engineering with an ecological and cultural dimension.”

on recording AMLO appears together with the governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama and the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History, Diego Prieto Hernández, who explained some of the archaeological findings made with the Mayan Train and how the ‘Jaguar Claw’ cenote will be preserved with a 290 meter cable-stayed bridge.

“With the Mayan Train and this great construction (the bridge) many archaeological remains have been rediscovered. The Mayan Train is the spearhead for the whole world to discover these natural wonders that our ancestors left us,” said Lezama.

It should be noted that in the area where the controversial Section 5 of the Mayan Train, linking Playa del Carmen and Tulum, the railway will pass over flooded caves, underground rivers and the Jaguar Claw cenote.

Initially, it was planned to place columns that would support the railways inside the caves, which provoked different protests due to the risk it implied for the preservation of the cave system.

In accordance with Lopez Obrador Now the area will be circumvented with a 290-meter-long cable-stayed bridge that will clear a gap of around 180 meters for the train to pass over Jaguar’s Paw.

This Saturday, the president made an overflight to monitor progress in the construction of Section 5 and in works such as El Parque del Jaguar and the new Tulum Airport.