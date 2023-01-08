At least 17 people were killed in a major road accident in eastern China on Sunday. 22 injured people were also taken to hospital, Chinese state media reported.

The accident occurred around 1 a.m. in Nanchang, Jiangxi province. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

About an hour after the accident, the Nanchang road police issued a warning about the heavy fog in the region. Visibility is poor, which can lead to traffic accidents. “Use fog lights, slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, don’t change lanes or overtake.”

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls. Last month, one person was killed in a collision on a highway in central China involving hundreds of vehicles. That collision was also caused by poor visibility due to the fog.

In September, 27 passengers were killed after a bus transporting them to quarantine facilities in southwest China's Guizhou province overturned on a highway.