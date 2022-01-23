Mexico.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he has a “political will” in case he dies during his tenure as President of the Republic of Mexico.

The foregoing after last Friday, January 21, the head of the Federal Executive Power entered the central military hospital of the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) in order to carry out a medical check-up due to the heart condition that presented years ago.

In a video uploaded to his official account Twitter, President López Obrador explained what the cardiac catheterization to which he was subjected on Friday consists, while making it public knowledge that, despite the fact that he has the approval of the doctors to lead a normal life, he has a political will, whose objective is to ensure the governability of the Mexican Republic in the event of his death before the end of his administration.

“I have a political will, I cannot (inaudible) a country in a process of transformation, I cannot act irresponsibly, also with this history of heart attack, hypertension, my work, which is intense, without taking into account the possibility of a loss of my life, how is the country? Governance has to be guaranteed,” said the federal president.

In this sense, López Obrador made it clear that with the history of heart attack what have the hypertension that he suffers and the intensity that being the Mexican head of state imposes on him, the best thing for the country is to guarantee governability.

However, he was optimistic about his health, assuring that he will be able to finish his term in 2024, as established by the Mexican Constitution, which is why he expressed his impatience to continue touring the 32 states of the nation.

“I have a desire to return to the tours and this was stopping me, so the doctors already authorize me that I can lead my normal life, that is, that I can apply myself thoroughly and that there is a president for a time, the necessary, the indispensable , the basic to carry out changes and transformation”, he referred.

Just this week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his activities as federal president, after having been infected for the second time by Covid-19.