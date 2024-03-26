Treasury authorizes issuance of titles for input exploration and transportation projects, except those associated with oil

The Ministry of Finance reported that the decree that regulates infrastructure debentures allows the issuance of financing bonds for natural gas projects. According to the Treasury, projects for gas exploration and transportation are included as priorities for the issuance of debentures in the decree that will be published in the Official Diary of the Union on Wednesday (Mar 27, 2024).

During the decree signing event by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, explained that the government will favor the issuance of debentures for projects linked to the energy transition and vetoed the participation of ventures linked to the oil production chain. In Costa's view, oil projects do not need the mechanism as they are already “very profitable”.

In his speech, Costa also excluded the gas sector, but was referring to projects in which gas is associated with oil, as is the case with the exploration of oil wells in which gas is also removed from deposits.

In a draft obtained by Power360, natural gas is included in the list of priorities for the energy sector, as is the production of biofuels and low-carbon hydrogen. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 109 kB).

However, the document is not clear regarding projects for infrastructure that are used in both oil production and natural gas exploration. The tendency, if the text remains unchanged, is that no project linked to oil will be able to issue debentures.

MINUTA PLEASES THE MARKET

The draft, which should be very close to the final version of the decree, pleased the market sectors linked to infrastructure. Days before the signing of the decree, there was uncertainty about the applications that the government would determine for the fundraising mechanism.

As shown by the Power360Planalto was considering restricting the use of infrastructure debentures to pay for concession grants and excluding some sectors from the list of priorities for issuing bonds.

In the end, the government vetoed the issuance of bonds for projects linked to the oil production chain and the generation of electricity from non-renewable sources. Regarding the restriction of use for the payment of concession grants, the government was more flexible.

To the Power360the CEO of MoveInfra, Natália Marcassa, said that the decree is positive for the market. The executive stated that the restriction on the use of debentures to pay for concessions was worrying the market, but that the government managed to overcome the situation with a good proposal.

Natália explained that concessionaires will be able to issue a debt of debentures worth the capex (mandatory investment for those who win a concession lot), but this credit can be applied to the payment of the grant.

“This is quite good because the rest of the debt you can use as equity, get it from BNDES, from banks. Nobody issues a total debt in debentures, so the solution was good”said the CEO.

Another positive point, according to Natália, is the expansion of the infrastructure sectors that will be able to benefit from the debentures. The decree expanded its use to social infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, sectors that were excluded from this mechanism.

WHAT ARE DEBENTURES

Debentures are long-term credit securities issued by companies. This is a way of trying to raise money in the market by paying a lower interest rate than that offered by banks. In general, debenture buyers believe in the companies' potential and the promise of paying interest and the total value of the paper after a certain period.

Infrastructure debentures were designed to be more attractive to institutional investors who wish to invest in infrastructure projects. The new application allows the bond issuer to offer more attractive interest rates to buyers because they can deduct 30% of the interest on the debentures from the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) determination.