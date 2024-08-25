According to the latest rumors, Rai would like to propose a prime time program to Lorella Cuccarini who, in that case, would have to leave Maria de Filippi’s Talent

With the end of the summer season, we are getting ready to witness the return of our favorite television programs. In fact, the autumn programming is about to reclaim its loyal audience, waiting to see if and what changes are expected on the horizon. In this perspective, a very recent indiscretion has emerged that would concern one of the most beloved presenters by Italians: Lorella Cuccarini.

Will Lorella Cuccarini leave Amici?

The well-known showgirl could be entrusted directly by mother Rai a “prime time”thus forcing her to say goodbye to Maria De Filippi’s famous talent show, “Friends“.

Possible return to Rai for Lorella Cuccarini

The well-known and historic talent show by Mediaset, Friendsis almost here. In a few weeks, in fact, the school will reopen its doors, welcome the new class and finally reveal the real identity of the professors who will return to sit behind the desks of the study.

The more than tested well-known faces of the program, Rudy Zerbi And Alexandra Celentanothey should not deprive us of their now authoritative presence. In doubt, however, would be the dance teacher Raymond Todaro which could be replaced by Elena D’Amario or from the former student Adriano Bettinelli.

These rumours, all yet to be confirmed, would be added to the one regarding the probable replacement of the singing teacher Anna Pettinelli with the singer Giusy Ferreri.

As for the future of Lorella Cuccarini, however, everything is still to be established. Rai is apparently courting her with the tempting proposal of a his own prime time program. This is the rumor that is circulating in this regard:

“In the hottest month of the summer, the Roman showgirl has a courtship going on. Her relationship with Maria De Filippi is being threatened. According to rumors, Rai, where everything began thanks to the intuition of Pippo Baudo who launched Lorella, would like to bring her home to entrust her with an important prime time slot. The proposal is very tempting.”

So all we have to do is wait for the cards to be revealed to find out what professional future awaits the most beloved by Italians.