Madrid gastronomy is one of the most popular in all of Spain. The main reason is what is its most emblematic dish: cookeda popular stew prepared with chickpeas and different types of meat and vegetables that is eaten in different phases.

With the arrival of cold weather, stew becomes a recurring dish in Spanish homes. However, there are those who prefer to eat it outside the home, in one of the Madrid restaurants that serve it. There are many options and each one has its particular variety or differentiating element.

However, if most of them agree on something, it is the increase in their prices. And it is difficult to find a restaurant that serves good quality stew for a price less than 25 euros. However, there is an establishment where customers can try this delicious delicacy for less than 15 euros: Bar Menendez.

This is the Madrid stew at Bar Menéndez

Eating a good stew at an affordable price and with unbeatable service is possible at Bar Menéndez. The restaurant is located in the heart of Madrid. Specifically, it is located at the entrance to the Santa María de la Cabeza Market, in the Arganzuela district, and allows you to try this dish for only 13.50 euros.









The owner of this popular bar is Eduardo Menendezwho 12 years ago founded the restaurant that has already become a reference in Madrid for the unbeatable quality-price ratio of its dishes, with stew as the star. This is attested to by its Google score of 4.5 out of 10 and the more than 60 stews it serves per week.

Bar Menéndez stew can be eaten monday to saturdaysince the establishment is closed on Sundays. The key to the success of this dish is its high quality and affordable price. Furthermore, one of the secrets of their great flavor is that they heat the dish and the stew in the oven, both made of clay.

Bar Menéndez was already a meeting point for many residents of the Arganzuela area. However, a month ago it began to gain popularity after the content creator Cocytuber will promote it in a video published on their social networks.

Alfonso, real name of this ‘influencer’ dedicated to discovering the best bars and restaurants in Spain, shared a video at the beginning of October in which he tried what, according to him, is the «I cook cheaper and more complete in Madrid.

“It’s cool that they put the noodles al dente, then the soup with a lot of flavor…”, the content creator begins by saying while trying the dish and highlighting the amount of ingredients it contains: “Blood sausage, blood sausage, chorizo, carrot, potato, baconchickpeas, chili peppers, cabbage, onions…

As the gastronomic influencer highlights, you can accompany the stew with “all the bread you want.” The result, a dish of the best quality at an unbeatable price: only 13.50 euros, with drink and homemade dessert included.

However, Bar Menéndez’s customers are not only attracted by its stew, but the restaurant also offers succulent menus of the day composed of a first for 3.50 euros and a second for 4.50. «I come every day. Everything is great and the quality is incredible. “They are super nice, it’s complete,” says a client of the establishment in the Cocituber video.