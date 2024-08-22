Microids and Microids Studio Paris have published a new trailer for Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy the remake of one of the first video games signed by the great Benoît Sokal which many will know mainly for the Syberia series, but which has actually created many other games of great charm and unquestionable quality.

The trailer

In Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy, which will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in November 2024 (the exact date has not yet been announced), players will be able to immerse themselves once again in the fascinating setting created by the great designer, for a deep adventure game with gameplay firmly rooted in the point and click genre. The adventure begins as always in a mysterious lighthouse and the mission remains the same: find the white bird’s egg and bring it back to Amerzone aboard an incredible seaplane.

The trailer shows how the game graphics have been completely redone and, at the same time, how the gameplay has remained faithful to that of the original title. In short, it is a work designed to satisfy old fans, who will be able to replay the adventure in a more modern technological setting, but also to attract new players, who will be able to experience it without worrying about having to deal with the past.

Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy Limited Edition

Microids also revealed the contents of the game’s 25th anniversary limited edition, which includes a book paying tribute to Benoît Sokal’s graphic work in 1999 and “the efforts of the Microids Studio Paris teams in 2024 to bring this masterpiece to life again.”