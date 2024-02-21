The Tigres UANL have just lost their undefeated record in the 2024 Clausura Tournament, the feline team is sixth in the general classification, after having a record of four wins, two draws and one loss, totaling 14 units.
Last weekend they fell on their visit to Mexico City to face the Cruz Azul Soccer Club where they were defeated by the minimum, in a game where there was a lot of tension and at the end of the game there was one sent off for each side.
On Saturday, February 24, they will play Matchday 8 against Atlas where they will seek to stay at the top of the standings.
Regarding injuries, so far we only know about the muscle discomfort he presents. Guido Pizarro, the feline captain was not called up for the match against the Machine and his return is unknown. He was replaced by Juan José Purata.
In the case of Javier Aquino and Luis Quinonesboth are training equally and could return to activity very soon.
While, on the issue of sanctions, Edward the Third who came on as a substitute in the 79th minute ended up being sent off in the compensation of the match against the celestial team due to the outbreak of a fight that occurred, so he will not have action against the red and black team.
Through a statement, the Disciplinary Commission confirmed that it has initiated an official investigation into Robert Dante Siboldifor an alleged attack against the player Willer Ditta during the match against Cruz Azul corresponding to Matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament. The investigation will last at least two weeks and it will be known if the Uruguayan coach will face any sanction.
